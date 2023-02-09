S. Raman resigns as India table tennis head coach

National table tennis head coach S. Raman resigned from the post, the 53-year-old told Sportstar on Thursday.

Raman said he had put in his papers after the election of office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in December last year. “It was a smooth affair. Nobody forced me to resign. I recently spoke to the new TTFI Secretary Kamlesh Mehta, and told him about my preference. He was okay with it,” Raman said.

Raman, who took over the role in last July, was appointed by the Committee of Administrators for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Explaining his stand, Raman said: “I wanted to work as hard as I can and produce 6-8 Indian men and women players who can reach the world’s top 40/20. Unfortunately, there were neither enough National camps nor enough funds. There was no continuity either. And I am not cut out for it. I don’t believe in an ornamental post. Now, I am free to work in my academy here.

“I have always put national interest over my personal interest and I worked on pro-bono basis during this period (as head coach of Indian team for 7-8 months). I have also told Kamlesh that I’m available to work for the national team for free in important events, if called,” Raman said.