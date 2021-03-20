Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra clinch mixed doubles Olympics quota

Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra pulled off a sensational win over the top-seeded Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympic Qualifcation tournament in Doha on Saturday. The victory earned them a quota spot for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Kamal-Batra pair came from behind -- 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11, 11-8 -- to beat the Koreans 4-2.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallists staged a remarkable comeback after being two sets down to outwit the Korean pair in a thrilling final. On Thursday, Kamal and Batra had already booked their singles slots for the Games along with G. Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Sathiyan and Sutirtha qualified as group toppers for what will be their maiden Olympics, while Sharath and Manika made the cut as the highest-ranked second-placed players in their respective categories.