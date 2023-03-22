Table Tennis

UTT Senior Nationals: Sharath Kamal pulls out of men’s singles event

Sharath played a match each in the pre-quarterfinals & quarterfinals of the team championships but didn’t play in the semifinals.

K. Keerthivasan
JAMMU 22 March, 2023 19:03 IST
Sharath Kamal in action. (File Photo)

Sharath Kamal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Sharath Kamal has decided to withdraw his entry from the singles event of the UTT-Senior National & Inter-State table tennis championships beginning here on March 25.

Speaking to Sportstar here on Wednesday, the 40-year-old 10-time champion said that he didn’t want to risk his body and that he would need to get his mind & body in peak shape for the World individual championships in May in Durban, South Africa.

In fact, Sharath played a match each in the pre-quarterfinals & quarterfinals of the team championships for PSPB but didn’t play in the semifinals.

“My back and calf muscle(s) are not yet ready for a long tournament. I need more time for rehab. Moreover, I didn’t want to risk my body before the World championships,” Sharath said.

