Sreeja shifts focus to Paris Olympics after ranking first in women’s singles for the fourth consecutive year

For Sreeja Akula, India’s No.1 paddler in women’s singles, the focus shifts to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a disappointing loss in the singles semifinals of the recent Nationals in Panchkula.

“It is going to be a hectic season until the Olympics, but I am well prepared for the season. The domestic circuit has recently concluded, and I am happy to finish at No.1 again for the fourth consecutive year,” the 25-year-old Sreeja informed ‘Sportstar’ as she began preparations for the new year straight away.

“The selection criteria is based on 50 per cent domestic ranking, 40 per cent international ranking and 10 per cent selection committee. Depending on the criteria, the top two players will be sent to participate in the Olympic qualification tournament,” she said.

With several international tournaments ahead, her major focus would be on the World TT Championships, which is also going to be the Olympic team qualification tournament.

“As a team, we are all doing well, and everyone is putting in a lot of effort so that the team qualifies for the games. I will also be focusing on improving my game and world ranking, which is very crucial for qualifying for the Olympics,” Sreeja said.

Sreeja informed that before the World Championships, the Indian team will train in Korea for a week.

“I am happy with my progress. In the last three years, my game has improved a lot, and I am very thankful to my coach Somnath Ghosh, who has been constantly working hard to improve my skill,” she said. “I am also a lot fitter now thanks to my trainer Hirak Bagchi,” she added.

“With my style of game, it is very important to maintain fitness levels not only to prevent injuries but also to be quick and play deceptive shots. So, I will be focusing more on improving my fitness, learning different variations and improving consistency in the overall game,” said Sreeja of the Reserve Bank of India.

“I’ll put in all my efforts to not just to qualify for the Olympics but also make several upsets there and make my country proud,” Sreeja concluded.