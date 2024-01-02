MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sreeja shifts focus to Paris Olympics after ranking first in women’s singles for the fourth consecutive year

Sreeja’s major focus would be on the World TT Championships, which is also going to be the Olympic team qualification tournament.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 17:05 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Two-time women’s singles national table tennis champion Sreeja Akula and her coach-cum-mentor Somnath Ghosh.
Two-time women’s singles national table tennis champion Sreeja Akula and her coach-cum-mentor Somnath Ghosh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Two-time women’s singles national table tennis champion Sreeja Akula and her coach-cum-mentor Somnath Ghosh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Sreeja Akula, India’s No.1 paddler in women’s singles, the focus shifts to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a disappointing loss in the singles semifinals of the recent Nationals in Panchkula.

“It is going to be a hectic season until the Olympics, but I am well prepared for the season. The domestic circuit has recently concluded, and I am happy to finish at No.1 again for the fourth consecutive year,” the 25-year-old Sreeja informed ‘Sportstar’ as she began preparations for the new year straight away.

“The selection criteria is based on 50 per cent domestic ranking, 40 per cent international ranking and 10 per cent selection committee. Depending on the criteria, the top two players will be sent to participate in the Olympic qualification tournament,” she said.

READ | National Table Tennis Championships: Harmeet Desai regains title; Poymantee is first-time winner

With several international tournaments ahead, her major focus would be on the World TT Championships, which is also going to be the Olympic team qualification tournament.

“As a team, we are all doing well, and everyone is putting in a lot of effort so that the team qualifies for the games. I will also be focusing on improving my game and world ranking, which is very crucial for qualifying for the Olympics,” Sreeja said.

Sreeja informed that before the World Championships, the Indian team will train in Korea for a week.

“I am happy with my progress. In the last three years, my game has improved a lot, and I am very thankful to my coach Somnath Ghosh, who has been constantly working hard to improve my skill,” she said. “I am also a lot fitter now thanks to my trainer Hirak Bagchi,” she added.

“With my style of game, it is very important to maintain fitness levels not only to prevent injuries but also to be quick and play deceptive shots. So, I will be focusing more on improving my fitness, learning different variations and improving consistency in the overall game,” said Sreeja of the Reserve Bank of India.

“I’ll put in all my efforts to not just to qualify for the Olympics but also make several upsets there and make my country proud,” Sreeja concluded.

Related Topics

Sreeja Akula /

TTFI /

Table Tennis /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (53/2 in 10.0 over); Smriti Mandhana gone, Harmanpreet takes strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former US Open champion Cilic loses on comeback from knee surgery
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
  4. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Sreeja shifts focus to Paris Olympics after ranking first in women’s singles for the fourth consecutive year
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Kerala State table tennis championships to be a combined affair this time
    Stan Rayan
  3. National Table Tennis Championships: Harmeet Desai regains title; Poymantee is first-time winner
    Rakesh Rao
  4. National Table Tennis: Manika, Manav stunned; Sreeja, Sharath survive
    Rakesh Rao
  5. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (53/2 in 10.0 over); Smriti Mandhana gone, Harmanpreet takes strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former US Open champion Cilic loses on comeback from knee surgery
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
  4. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment