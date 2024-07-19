MagazineBuy Print

Olympics 2024: ‘I am determined to fulfil my role in the team by giving my all in Paris,’ says Sukhjeet Singh

The 28-year-old forward, after overcoming a career-threatening injury, is set to partake in his maiden Olympics.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 12:20 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India hockey player Sukhjeet Singh.
FILE PHOTO: India hockey player Sukhjeet Singh. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@sukhjeet_22
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India hockey player Sukhjeet Singh. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@sukhjeet_22

From overcoming a career-threatening injury to earning a spot on the Indian Men’s Hockey squad for the Paris Olympics, Sukhjeet Singh’s journey has been nothing less than inspiring.

Since his national team debut in 2022, Sukhjeet has played 70 matches for the country, scoring an impressive 20 goals. However, the 28-year-old forward’s path has not been a bed of roses as he has faced numerous challenges and obstacles to reach this stage.

As he is prepares to play in his first Olympics, determined to make his mark on the world’s biggest stage, Sukhjeet said, “Playing in the Olympics has always been a dream for me and my family. It’s the pinnacle of any athlete’s career, and I’m honoured to have this opportunity.

“I believe my hard work and dedication have paid off. Now, I am determined to fulfil my role in the team with excellence and repay the trust of my coach and teammates by giving my all in Paris.”

He played a key role in the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, scoring three goals in six games. He was also a part of the gold-medal winning teams at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai and the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: We are confident that the colour of the medal will be changed, says India’s Lalit Upadhyay

Recently, Sukhjeet contributed significantly in the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League, netting five goals.

Reflecting on his journey, Sukhjeet remarked, “The last two years have been incredibly rewarding for me. Every match has been a learning experience, pushing me to improve and contribute more to the team’s success. My focus is now entirely on the Paris Olympics, and I am determined to give my best performance to help our team achieve the highest honours.”

Jalandhar-born Sukhjeet began playing hockey at the age of six, inspired by his father Ajit Singh, a former hockey player for Punjab Police. Despite his early start, his path to the senior Indian Men’s Hockey Team was gruelling.

In 2018, then 22, Sukhjeet was included in Core Probables camp for the senior team, but a freak back injury resulted in temporary paralysis of his right leg, putting his dream on hold.

Recalling his days of struggle to return to hockey and how his family, especially his father, helped him overcome the challenging time, Sukhjeet shared, “That period was one of the toughest times of my life. Being bedridden for almost five months was physically and mentally draining.

“I couldn’t walk, let alone play hockey, and even the simplest tasks like eating by myself became impossible. Each day felt like my dream of playing hockey was slipping further away, and it was incredibly disheartening. However, my family, especially my father, stood by me through it all. Their unwavering support and belief in my potential kept me going when I felt like giving up.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: It has been my dream to play for India in the Olympics, says Abhishek

“My father’s constant encouragement, his faith in my ability to recover, and his refusal to let me lose hope were crucial in helping me get back on my feet. His determination to see me back on the field was infectious, and it gave me the strength to push through the pain and challenges.

“Without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to return to hockey and chase my dream of representing India on the international stage,” he added.

Despite the setbacks, Sukhjeet’s resilience and family support saw him make a triumphant return. He finally donned the coveted blue jersey against Spain during the 2021-22 FIH Pro League season, marking his debut with a goal.

Sukhjeet, who is known for his speed and ability to make defence-splitting passes, will aim to fulfil his ultimate dream of winning Olympic gold in Paris.

India will commence its Paris 2024 campaign on July 27 when it takes on New Zealand in its first pool B match.

