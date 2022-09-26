Table Tennis

TTFI, CoA agree in court for fresh elections; likely in November

During Monday’s hearing in the Delhi High Court, both parties – the TTFI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) - through their counsels had no objections to fresh elections.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 26 September, 2022 21:08 IST
NEW DELHI 26 September, 2022 21:08 IST
With the ITTF dictat in place, and both parties not averse to having fresh elections, Justice Rekha Palli reiterated that the CoA was a temporary arrangement and the TTFI would be run by an elected body. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

With the ITTF dictat in place, and both parties not averse to having fresh elections, Justice Rekha Palli reiterated that the CoA was a temporary arrangement and the TTFI would be run by an elected body. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

During Monday’s hearing in the Delhi High Court, both parties – the TTFI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) - through their counsels had no objections to fresh elections.

As widely anticipated, fresh elections to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) are in the offing in November.

During Monday’s hearing in the Delhi High Court, both parties – the TTFI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) - through their counsels had no objections to fresh elections.

Also Read
Table Tennis: CoA is transparent and democratic, says Gita Mittal

Representing the TTFI, senior counsel Anupam Das, along with Parth Goswami, pointed out that it was learnt, the International Table Tennis Federation of India (ITTF) had written to the CoA and there was an apprehension of the TTFI getting suspended by September 30.

To this query, the counsel for CoA Senior Advocate Raj Shekhar Rao confirmed that there was indeed a communication from the ITTF. After seeking instructions from the CoA, he told the Court that, till November, there was no threat of suspension.

With the ITTF dictat in place, and both parties not averse to having fresh elections, Justice Rekha Palli reiterated that the CoA was a temporary arrangement and the TTFI would be run by an elected body.

The TTFI counsels made a submission that if fresh elections were conducted, the tenure of 11 months (since February 2021) served by the TTFI’s elected Principal office-bearers, whose term was cut short due to the appointment of the CoA (in February 2022), may not be considered as a full term since there was a tenure restriction under the Sports Code.

The counsels for the Government of India sought to take instructions on the issue.

To the suggestion of Mr. Rao that the provisions of the Sports Code be applicable to all State Associations, counsel for the State Associations, Advocate Hrishikesh Barua vehemently objected and reminded the Court that Sports was a State subject and any amendments to the existing regulations could be made only by the state.

Mr Barua was quick to point out that the Sports Code was applicable only to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and not to State Associations.

The next hearing is fixed for October 10, when, as per the direction of the Court, the CoA will be required to present the letter received from the ITTF. The Government will be required to inform the Court whether the term of 11 months, served by the suspended TTFI office-bearers, can be waived off in the event of elections.

Read more stories on Table Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Sharath Kamal on retirement questions, success at 40 and finding the balance between family and table tennis

Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics

Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering V. Chandrasekar (1957-2021)

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us