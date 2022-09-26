TTFI, CoA agree in court for fresh elections; likely in November

As widely anticipated, fresh elections to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) are in the offing in November.

During Monday’s hearing in the Delhi High Court, both parties – the TTFI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) - through their counsels had no objections to fresh elections.

Representing the TTFI, senior counsel Anupam Das, along with Parth Goswami, pointed out that it was learnt, the International Table Tennis Federation of India (ITTF) had written to the CoA and there was an apprehension of the TTFI getting suspended by September 30.

To this query, the counsel for CoA Senior Advocate Raj Shekhar Rao confirmed that there was indeed a communication from the ITTF. After seeking instructions from the CoA, he told the Court that, till November, there was no threat of suspension.

With the ITTF dictat in place, and both parties not averse to having fresh elections, Justice Rekha Palli reiterated that the CoA was a temporary arrangement and the TTFI would be run by an elected body.

The TTFI counsels made a submission that if fresh elections were conducted, the tenure of 11 months (since February 2021) served by the TTFI’s elected Principal office-bearers, whose term was cut short due to the appointment of the CoA (in February 2022), may not be considered as a full term since there was a tenure restriction under the Sports Code.

The counsels for the Government of India sought to take instructions on the issue.

To the suggestion of Mr. Rao that the provisions of the Sports Code be applicable to all State Associations, counsel for the State Associations, Advocate Hrishikesh Barua vehemently objected and reminded the Court that Sports was a State subject and any amendments to the existing regulations could be made only by the state.

Mr Barua was quick to point out that the Sports Code was applicable only to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and not to State Associations.

The next hearing is fixed for October 10, when, as per the direction of the Court, the CoA will be required to present the letter received from the ITTF. The Government will be required to inform the Court whether the term of 11 months, served by the suspended TTFI office-bearers, can be waived off in the event of elections.