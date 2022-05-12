More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Table tennis tournaments in India to have equal prize money for men and women The Committee of Administrators (CoA) passed a historic order on Thursday offering equal prize money for men and women in all the National zonal tournaments. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 May, 2022 22:19 IST The new prize money, equal for men and women, will be implemented from the new season. (Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 May, 2022 22:19 IST The Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India, passed a historic order on Thursday, one that would offer equal prize money for men and women in all the National zonal tournaments including National championships across age groups.A statement from COA read: "We hereby decide that women and girl players shall receive equal pay/awards/prize money as their male counterparts in all tournaments and competitions of the game of table tennis."ALSO READ | May 12 sports wrap: Sania enters Italian Open quarters, India strikes gold at junior TT C'Ships Speaking to The Hindu, COA member Surindra Dev Mudgil said: "We will be implementing the new prize money from the new season. This is the idea of Justice Ms. Gita Mittal, COA's Chairperson, who strongly believes in equal prize money." Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :