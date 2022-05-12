Table tennis tournaments in India to have equal prize money for men and women

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India, passed a historic order on Thursday, one that would offer equal prize money for men and women in all the National zonal tournaments including National championships across age groups.

A statement from COA read: "We hereby decide that women and girl players shall receive equal pay/awards/prize money as their male counterparts in all tournaments and competitions of the game of table tennis."

Speaking to The Hindu, COA member Surindra Dev Mudgil said: "We will be implementing the new prize money from the new season. This is the idea of Justice Ms. Gita Mittal, COA's Chairperson, who strongly believes in equal prize money."