May 12: Indian sports news wrap of the day

May 12 Daily Sports Wrap: Here are all the major developments from Indian sports today.

12 May, 2022

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered identical 12-0 wins over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship. (Representational Image) - GETTY IMAGES

HOCKEY

TN, UP win big in Senior National Women's hockey

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered identical 12-0 wins over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship on Thursday.

While Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal 12-0 in a Pool F match, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Gujarat by the same scoreline in Pool G.

In Pool F, Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited its match, resulting in Hockey Karnataka getting a 5-0 default win.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Puducherry 16-0 in a Pool E match late on Wednesday.

-PTI