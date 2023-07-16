MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

UTT 2023: U Mumba beats Chennai Lions in thriller

Aruna Quadri and Lily Zhang - the two highest-ranked paddlers competing in UTT 2023 in men’s and women’s, respectively - put U Mumba TT in charge early on.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 22:58 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
U Mumba’s Aruna Quadri celebrates during the match against Chennai Lions.
U Mumba’s Aruna Quadri celebrates during the match against Chennai Lions. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

U Mumba’s Aruna Quadri celebrates during the match against Chennai Lions. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Mumbai versus Chennai affair in a franchise-based league going down the wire is nothing new for a sports fan. The same phenomenon was on display in the Ultimate Table Tennis season four on Sunday night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports City.

Aruna Quadri (World No. 18) and Lily Zhang (World. No 27) - the two highest-ranked paddlers competing in UTT 2023 in men’s and women’s, respectively - put U Mumba TT in charge by opening up a 5-0 lead.

When Lily and Manav Thakkar won the mixed doubles 2-1, U Mumba - leading 7-2 - was on the cusp of a victory. Benedikt Duda, the Olympic medal winner from Germany, then whitewashed Manav Thakkar to bring Chennai Lions right back in the game.

READ | Defending champion Chennai Lions starts with thumping win over Puneri Paltans

But Mumbai’s Diya Chitale, the promising Indian paddler, snatched the second game from World No. 32 Yangzi Liu to seal the deal for U Mumba and give its army of supporters a reason to celebrate a famous win.

Chitale’s outstanding performance meant Aruna’s 3-0 mauling of Chennai Lions’ captain cool A. Sharath Kamal did not end up in a losing cause. Aruna used the depth of the table to precision as Sharath could never get his rhythm going.

While Sharath could use his trademark backhand topspin for a winner only once - early on in the third game - the largest turnout of the night was left spellbound with Aruna’s control and power.

The result:

Chennai Lions lost to U Mumba TT 7-8 (A. Sharath Kamal lost to Aruna Quadri 8-11, 8-11, 5-11; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Lily Zhang 10-11, 7-11, 11-10; Sharath & Yangzi Liu lost to Manav Thakkar & Lily 11-6, 5-11, 9-11; Benedikt Duda bt Manav Thakkar 11-8, 11-9, 11-4; Yangzi bt Diya Chitale 11-6, 8-11, 11-3).

Monday’s fixture: Puneri Paltan TT vs Goa Challengers

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Sharath Kamal /

manav thakkar /

Aruna Quadri

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
