WATCH | UTT highlights: U Mumba TT comes back to beat Bengaluru Smashers

U Mumba TT staged a stunning comeback to make a winning start in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 as it beat Bengaluru Smashers in a tie that went down to the wire at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Friday. 

Published : Jul 16, 2023 10:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manika Batra of Bengaluru Smashers in action.
Manika Batra of Bengaluru Smashers in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Manika Batra of Bengaluru Smashers in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

U Mumba TT staged a stunning comeback to make a winning start in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 as it beat Bengaluru Smashers in a tie that went down to the wire at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Friday. 

In the first match of the tie (Men’s Singles), World No.58 Kirill Gerassimenko upset World No. 18 Quadri Aruna by 2-1 to gain two crucial team points for his franchise. The Bengaluru paddler began the match with positive intent and played some precise shots to defeat Quadri by 11-3, 9-11, 11-8 in a thrilling contest.

Manika Batra played the second match of the tie (Women’s Singles). She beat Diya Chitale 2-1 to extend her franchise’s lead by 4-2 in the tie. The World No. 35 was in top gear from the start of the match and won it by 11-10, 7-11, 11-6 with her aggressive and creative net play.

U Mumba TT made a comeback in the third match of the tie (Mixed Doubles) as the pair of Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang defeated   Manika and Kirill by 2-1 (11-10, 10-11, 11-6) to reduce Bengaluru Smashers’ lead to 5-4.

Manav continued his top form in the fourth match of the tie (Men’s Singles) as he produced a scintillating performance against Sanil Shetty. He brushed Sanil aside by 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-7) to bring U Mumba TT into the lead by 7-5 for the first time in the tie. 

In the last match of the tie, Lily Zhang blanked Natalia Bajor by 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-4) to give U Mumba TT a stunning victory. 

The results
Bengaluru Smashers vs U Mumba TT: 5-10
Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 Quadri Aruna (11-3, 9-11, 11-8)
Manika Batra 2-1 Diya Chitale (11-10, 7-11, 11-6)
Kirill/Manika 1-2 Manav/Lily (10-11, 11-10, 6-11)
Sanil Shetty 0-3 Manav Thakkar (8-11, 3-11, 7-11)
Natalia Bajor 0-3 Lily Zhang (6-11, 5-11, 4-11)

