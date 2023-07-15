MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT Day 3: Desai beats Sathiyan as Goa Challengers crushes Dabang Delhi

Harmeet lost just one of the six games he featured in, which included a win against India teammate and arch-rival G. Sathiyan.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 21:55 IST , PUNE - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers in action.
Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers in action. | Photo Credit: Ankur Salvi/Focus Sports/ UTT
infoIcon

Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers in action. | Photo Credit: Ankur Salvi/Focus Sports/ UTT

Harmeet Desai was at his dashing best as Goa Challengers opened its Ultimate Table Tennis season four campaign by crushing Dabang Delhi TTC 10-5 on Saturday.

With his better half Krittwika Sinha Roy cheering for him from the team bench, albeit as a Goa reserve, Harmeet lost just one of the six games he featured in. The feature of his evening at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports City was his whitewash of India teammate and arch-rival G. Sathiyan.

Sathiyan was the star performer during Delhi’s march to the season three final, but the wily customer couldn’t really turn around his ordinary performance over the last two months.

Harmeet, on the other hand, was at his best. While Sathiyan erred with his backhand play, Harmeet’s backhand topspins and winners earned a rousing applause from a decent weekend turnout.

Also Read: World Aquatics Championships 2023: Schedule, Indians in action, LIVE streaming info

T. Reeth Rishya - whose husband Sanil Shetty was watching the proceedings from the gallery - lost a close encounter against Sreeja Akula in an entertaining duel in the women’s singles. With Sreeja managing to edge past Reeth, the tie was levelled at three games apiece.

But Harmeet turned the tide in favour of Goa in the next two ties. Suthasini Sawettabut, his Thai mixed doubles partner, took a cue from Harmeet and ended the night on a high for Goa by overcoming Barbora Balazova.

Earlier in the evening, southpaw Alvaro Robles of Spain started the tie in Goa’s favour by edging past Sweden’s Jon Persson in an all-European affair.

The result:
Dabang Delhi TTC lost to Goa Challengers 4-11 (Jon Persson lost to Alvaro Robles 9-11, 11-8, 4-11; Sreeja Akula bt T. Reeth Rishya 11-7, 6-11, 11-9; G. Sathiyan & Barbora Balazova lost to Harmeet Desai & Suthasini Sawettabut 2-11, 6-11, 11-4; Sathiyan lost to Harmeet 8-11, 5-11, 10-11; Barbora lost to Suthasini 7-11, 9-11, 11-8). Sunday’s fixture: U Mumba TT vs Chennai Lions (7.30 pm)

Related Topics

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan /

Harmeet Singh /

Ultimate Table Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT Day 3: Desai beats Sathiyan as Goa Challengers crushes Dabang Delhi
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 15: SSCB crowned Junior Boxing National champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14, Vingegaard retains lead
    Reuters
  4. Will start my 2024 season very late, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to win her maiden Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT Day 3: Desai beats Sathiyan as Goa Challengers crushes Dabang Delhi
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. UTT 2023: U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Smashers with a stunning comeback
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manika Batra: ‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’
    PTI
  4. India can be among top five nations in table tennis, says Sathiyan
    PTI
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal leads charge as Chennai Lions takes on Puneri Paltan TT 
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT Day 3: Desai beats Sathiyan as Goa Challengers crushes Dabang Delhi
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 15: SSCB crowned Junior Boxing National champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14, Vingegaard retains lead
    Reuters
  4. Will start my 2024 season very late, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to win her maiden Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment