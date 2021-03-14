More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Manika, Sutirtha advance; Sharath loses in World Singles Qualification Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their first round matches but Sharath Kamal lost in the second round of the World Singles Qualification Tournament, for the Tokyo Olympics, on Sunday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 March, 2021 20:41 IST Manika Batra will face Uzbekistan’s Rimma Gufranova in the second round of the World Singles Qualification Tournament. (File Image) - BISWARANJAN ROUT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 March, 2021 20:41 IST Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their first round matches but Sharath Kamal lost in the second round of the World Singles Qualification Tournament, for the Tokyo Olympics, at Doha on Sunday.Manika defeated Bulgaria’s Maira Yovkova 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 11-0 to set up a clash with Uzbekistan’s Rimma Gufranova, while Sutirtha got past Belgium’s Lisa Lung 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 and will meet Russia's Polina Mikhailova in the second round.RELATED| Top Indian paddlers eye Olympic qualification in Doha event Second seed Sharath, who gained a first-round bye, could not find a way past Italy’s Niagol Staynov as he lost 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10.Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who also received a first-round bye, will face another Italian Mihai Bobocica. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.