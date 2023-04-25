World TT Championships 2023: Sharath, Manika to spearhead the 11-member Indian squad

A. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will spearhead the 11-member Indian squad, comprising five men and six women, at the 2023 World table tennis championships in Durban, South Africa, from May 20 to 28.

The selection committee of TTFI considered the latest selection policy, experience and the utility value of the individuals before recommending the members to represent the country.

The men’s team will consist of the top-ranked Indian in the world, G. Sathiyan, who is ranked 50 in the world, Sharath, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, while Manika, Akula Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath and Diya Chitale will form the women’s squad.

Sathiyan, Sharath, Manush, and Harmeet will compete in the men’s singles and the doubles. Sathiyan will pair up with Sharath, while Manush and Harmeet will form the second pair.

Manika, Sreeja, Sutirtha and Reeth will compete in the singles. However, Manika will team up with Archana, while Sreeja will combine with Diya in the women’s doubles.

Sathiyan and Manika will be India’s first pair in the mixed doubles, and the second will be Manav and Archana.

Subhajit Saha and Mamata Prabhu will accompany the teams as men and women coaches, respectively.

The squad: Men: G. Sathiyan, A. Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar.; Women: Manika Batra, Akula Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath, and Diya Chitale.

Men: Singles: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manush, and Harmeet; Doubles: Sathiyan & Sharath; Manush & Harmeet.

Women: Singles: Manika, Sreeja, Sutirtha, and Reeth; Doubles: Manika & Archana Kamath; Sreeja & Diya.

Mixed doubles: Sathiyan & Manika; Manav & Archana.

Coaches: Subhajit Saha (men) & Mamata Prabhu (women).