WTT Contender Lasko: Manika Batra-Archana Kamath pair enters final

The Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath played a brilliant fifth game to defeat China's Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the semifinals of the World table tennis Contender here on Saturday.

The Indians will meet Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the final.