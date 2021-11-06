More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender Lasko: Manika Batra-Archana Kamath pair enters final The Indians will meet Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the final. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 15:36 IST File Picture: Manika Batra and Archana Kamath pair defeated China's Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the semifinals. - AFP Photo Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 15:36 IST The Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath played a brilliant fifth game to defeat China's Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the semifinals of the World table tennis Contender here on Saturday. The Indians will meet Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the final. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :