WTT Youth Star Contender: Preyesh, Payas lose in quarterfinal National sub-junior champion Preyesh Raj lost to Russia's Ilia Koniukhov while Payas Jain went down to Belgium's Adrien Rassenfosse. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 May, 2021 22:18 IST National sub-junior champion Preyesh Raj lost to Russia's Ilia Koniukhov on Thursday. - FILE PHOTO/M. VEDHAN National sub-junior champion Preyesh Raj lost to Russia's Ilia Koniukhov 11-9, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4 in the under-15 quarterfinals of the WTT Youth Star Contender event in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia, on Thursday.READ| TTFI seeks MEA intervention to secure visas for para players In the under-19 section pre-quarterfinals, National youth and junior champion Payas Jain went down to Belgium's Adrien Rassenfosse 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8.