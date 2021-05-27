WTT Youth Star Contender: Preyesh, Payas lose in quarterfinal

National sub-junior champion Preyesh Raj lost to Russia’s Ilia Koniukhov 11-9, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4 in the under-15 quarterfinals of the WTT Youth Star Contender event in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia, on Thursday.

In the under-19 section pre-quarterfinals, National youth and junior champion Payas Jain went down to Belgium’s Adrien Rassenfosse 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8.