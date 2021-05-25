TTFI seeks MEA intervention to secure visas for para players

With the Embassy of Slovenia closed due to the prevailing lockdown in the Capital, an Indian table tennis team scheduled to leave for Paralympic Games trials in Slovenia is staring at the possibility of missing the event due to non-issuance of visas.

The tournament is due to be held from June 3 to 5 but the organiser from Slovenia, in a letter to the Table Tennis Federation of India, has stated; “Unfortunately our Ministry of Foreign is not able to help you in getting a visa. They tried, but because of the pandemic, the issuance of visas in India is suspended.”

READ: Financial assistance to Covid-hit TT players, coaches

A worried TTFI has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Ministry and others for their intervention in the matter. The Sports Authority of India has cleared the Indian team for participation.

The team comprises three players, Vaishnavi Sutar, Trivendra Singh and Sonal Patel, coach Jayesh Acharya and two escorts.