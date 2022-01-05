Tennis Videos From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 From Raducanu to Nadal, top tennis stars were spotted practising ahead of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park from January 3 to 9, and the Australian Open, commencing on January 17 AFP 05 January, 2022 08:02 IST AFP 05 January, 2022 08:02 IST From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London 2021: Year in Sports - March: From Federer's injury comeback and Mithali's milestone to Schumacher's debut 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Djokovic named in Serbia's 2022 ATP Cup team, but can he make it to the Australian Open? Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese star's disappearance gets murkier Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings World mental health day: A look at Naomi Osaka's mental health revelations