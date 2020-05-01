Tennis Videos

Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title

Brit Andy Murray won the final of Madrid Open Virtual Pro, beating David Goffin, with the prize money going towards the coronavirus relief funds.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 May, 2020 15:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 May, 2020 15:30 IST
Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title
Rafael Nadal (left) and Denis Shapovalov
Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match
Andy Murray (left) and Benoit Paire
Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire
Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open
 More Videos
Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets
Serena Williams
Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge'
#PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown
Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training
Rafael Nadal
Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes
Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Red Cross
Roger Federer takes to Twitter for virtual coaching session