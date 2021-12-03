Tennis Tennis AITA women’s ranking tournament: Anjali Rathi clinches singles, doubles titles It was a double crown for Anjali as she had won the doubles title with Himaanshika Singh. Team Sportstar JHAJJAR 03 December, 2021 21:48 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Second seed Anjali Rathi beat Ishwari Matere 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the title on Friday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar JHAJJAR 03 December, 2021 21:48 IST Second seed Anjali Rathi beat Ishwari Matere 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the title in the Rs.100,000 AITA women's ranking tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.It was a double crown for Anjali as she had won the doubles title with Himaanshika Singh.READ: Ramkumar bows out of singles, doubles knockouts at Antalya 3 Challenger The results (final): Anjali Rathi bt Ishwari Matere 6-4, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :