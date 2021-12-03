Ramkumar loses in Antalya 3 Challenger quarterfinals

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, number two seed, lost 2-6, 0-6 to Spain's Eduard Esteve Lobato in the quarterfinals of the Antalya 3 ATP Challenger event on Friday.

Ramkumar recently won his first ever ATP Challenger Tour event when he beat Russia's Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-1, 6-4 in the final of ATP80 Manama.

Later in the day, the Indian, along with Vladyslav Orslov of Ukraine, will play against the Italian duo of Riccardo Bonadio and Giovanni Fonio in the men's doubles semifinals.