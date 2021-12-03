Tennis Tennis Ramkumar loses in Antalya 3 Challenger quarterfinals India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, number two seed, lost 2-6, 0-6 to Spain's Eduard Esteve Lobato in the quarterfinals of the Antalya 3 ATP Challenger event on Friday. Team Sportstar 03 December, 2021 14:11 IST FILE PHOTO: Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 2-6, 0-6 to Spain's Eduard Esteve Lobato in the quarterfinals of the Antalya 3 ATP Challenger event on Friday. - R. RAGU Team Sportstar 03 December, 2021 14:11 IST India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, number two seed, lost 2-6, 0-6 to Spain's Eduard Esteve Lobato in the quarterfinals of the Antalya 3 ATP Challenger event on Friday.Ramkumar recently won his first ever ATP Challenger Tour event when he beat Russia's Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-1, 6-4 in the final of ATP80 Manama.Later in the day, the Indian, along with Vladyslav Orslov of Ukraine, will play against the Italian duo of Riccardo Bonadio and Giovanni Fonio in the men's doubles semifinals. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :