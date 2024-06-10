Carlos Alcaraz outlasted German Alexander Zverev to win a maiden French Open and become the youngest man to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory in a nail-biting final on Sunday.
While the 21-year-old has won all of his three major finals, Sunday’s defeat prolonged Zverev’s frustration at Grand Slams, with the German still chasing a first title despite reaching the last four eight times.
Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Rod Laver and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal
Current French Open champion Iga Swiatek
36-time La Liga champion Real Madrid
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver
American tennis legend Billie Jean King
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024
- Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final
- Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Senegal wins, Tunisia draws to lead World qualifying groups in Africa
- EURO 2024 warm-up: Frattesi scores winner as Italy beats Bosnia 1-0 in friendly before European Championship
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE