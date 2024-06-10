MagazineBuy Print

Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final

Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Rod Laver and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz after he outlasted Zverev to win his maiden French Open. 

Jun 10, 2024

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the winners trophy after victory in the men’s final against Alexander Zverev
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the winners trophy after victory in the men’s final against Alexander Zverev | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the winners trophy after victory in the men’s final against Alexander Zverev | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz outlasted German Alexander Zverev to win a maiden French Open and become the youngest man to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory in a nail-biting final on Sunday.

While the 21-year-old has won all of his three major finals, Sunday’s defeat prolonged Zverev’s frustration at Grand Slams, with the German still chasing a first title despite reaching the last four eight times.

Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Rod Laver and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory. 

Here are some of the social media reactions:

14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal

Current French Open champion Iga Swiatek

36-time La Liga champion Real Madrid

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver

American tennis legend Billie Jean King

Related Topics

Roland Garros /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Alexander Zverev /

French Open 2024 /

French Open /

Rafael Nadal /

Iga Swiatek /

Billie Jean King /

Rod Laver /

Real Madrid

