Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final

Carlos Alcaraz outlasted German Alexander Zverev to win a maiden French Open and become the youngest man to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces with a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory in a nail-biting final on Sunday.

While the 21-year-old has won all of his three major finals, Sunday’s defeat prolonged Zverev’s frustration at Grand Slams, with the German still chasing a first title despite reaching the last four eight times.

Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Rod Laver and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por esta inmensa victoria!!!! Grande!!!! Muy contento por tus éxitos !!! 🇪🇸 #Vamoshttps://t.co/bIBbJhyh4B — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2024

Current French Open champion Iga Swiatek

36-time La Liga champion Real Madrid

¡Enhorabuena por tu primer @rolandgarros, querido @carlosalcaraz! Los madridistas nos sentimos muy orgullosos por tu tercer Grand Slam. Hoy nos has hecho disfrutar con tu maravilloso tenis. ¡Grandioso! ¡Felicidades! — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 9, 2024

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver

Congratulations to #RolandGarros singles champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. It's been a memorable few weeks in Paris, filled with heroic feats among such talented athletes pushing each other to greater heights. The sport is in good hands. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 9, 2024

American tennis legend Billie Jean King