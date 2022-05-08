Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz wins Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win the Madrid Open title on Sunday.

08 May, 2022 23:17 IST

Carlos Alcaraz in action.   -  Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win the Madrid Open title on Sunday.

The Spaniard became the first player to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same tournament on clay before reaching the finals.

More to follow....

