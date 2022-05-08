Tennis Tennis Carlos Alcaraz wins Madrid Open Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win the Madrid Open title on Sunday. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2022 23:17 IST Carlos Alcaraz in action. - Reuters Team Sportstar 08 May, 2022 23:17 IST Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win the Madrid Open title on Sunday.The Spaniard became the first player to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same tournament on clay before reaching the finals. More to follow.... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :