De Minaur beats Ruud to become first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012

The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 09:09 IST , ACAPULCO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud.
Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud. | Photo Credit: AP

Alex De Minaur beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012.

The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive match in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streaks in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year.

“Acapulco is becoming like a second home. I thought that it was impossible to get feel better after what happened last year, but I came back a year later to defend the title and it has been true pleasure,” de Minaur said.

ALSO READ | Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Mexican Open was nearly canceled because a category 5 hurricane hit the city four months ago, leaving 52 people dead. The Diamond Zone an oceanfront area replete with hotels and where the tennis arena is located, was devastated.

“We (the tennis players) wanted to bring some joy to this wonderful city and I’m sure that Acapulco will shine stronger than ever,” added the Australian.

The sixth-seeded Ruud missed the chance to win his 11th title in the ATP and his first ATP 500 title.

De Minaur took an early break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set and both hold their serve for the 6-4 score in the first one.

In the second, both players exchanged breaks in the first four games and the Australian got a break in the seventh game to take the lead.

