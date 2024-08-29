US Open 2024: Zverev blasts past Muller in straight sets to reach third round

Germany’s Alexander Zverev fought through to the US Open’s third round on Wednesday, dispatching Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1 on a sweltering Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

The big-serving fourth seed blasted 15 aces and employed a drop-shot finesse at the net to preserve his hopes of capturing a career-first major after a runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

Zverev proved too much for world No. 77 Muller, who committed 41 unforced errors and battled through an apparent leg injury in brutal temperatures and high humidity at Flushing Meadows.

The German came out firing after a shaky round-one performance, breaking Muller’s serve in the first game before ultimately claiming the back-and-forth first set.

Clutching his upper right leg, Muller left the court for a lengthy medical time-out between sets but returned with a vengeance.

The resilient Frenchman stood two points from taking the second set but the world No. 4 fought back to take the final five points of a tiebreak, blasting a line-hugging backhand for the winner.

Zverev cruised through the third set, closing out the match with a final ace.

“(I played) much better than in the first round. I thought at some point (Muller) also played some very good tennis, especially in the second set,” Zverev said.

“The second-set tiebreaker was high-level. I was down 5-2 and him serving but I didn’t feel like I did much wrong. I’m happy to have turned that around and then ran away with it in the third set.”

The win sets up a clash in the next round with Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, whom Zverev beat in four sets at Roland Garros last year but who played a four-hour, five-set match in brutal heat on Wednesday.

“I’m happy to be through in three sets because I think weather and conditions were obviously very difficult today. Very hot, very humid,” Zverev said.

“The less time I spend on the court, the better it is.”