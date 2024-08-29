MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Zverev blasts past Muller in straight sets to reach third round

Alexander Zverev blasted 15 aces and employed a drop-shot finesse at the net to preserve his hopes of capturing a career-first major after a runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 09:11 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alexander Zverev beat Alexandre Muller (FRA) (not pictured) in a men’s singles match on day three of the U.S. Open.
Alexander Zverev beat Alexandre Muller (FRA) (not pictured) in a men’s singles match on day three of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev beat Alexandre Muller (FRA) (not pictured) in a men’s singles match on day three of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Germany’s Alexander Zverev fought through to the US Open’s third round on Wednesday, dispatching Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1 on a sweltering Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

The big-serving fourth seed blasted 15 aces and employed a drop-shot finesse at the net to preserve his hopes of capturing a career-first major after a runner-up finish at Roland Garros.

Zverev proved too much for world No. 77 Muller, who committed 41 unforced errors and battled through an apparent leg injury in brutal temperatures and high humidity at Flushing Meadows.

The German came out firing after a shaky round-one performance, breaking Muller’s serve in the first game before ultimately claiming the back-and-forth first set.

Clutching his upper right leg, Muller left the court for a lengthy medical time-out between sets but returned with a vengeance.

The resilient Frenchman stood two points from taking the second set but the world No. 4 fought back to take the final five points of a tiebreak, blasting a line-hugging backhand for the winner.

Zverev cruised through the third set, closing out the match with a final ace.

“(I played) much better than in the first round. I thought at some point (Muller) also played some very good tennis, especially in the second set,” Zverev said.

“The second-set tiebreaker was high-level. I was down 5-2 and him serving but I didn’t feel like I did much wrong. I’m happy to have turned that around and then ran away with it in the third set.”

The win sets up a clash in the next round with Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, whom Zverev beat in four sets at Roland Garros last year but who played a four-hour, five-set match in brutal heat on Wednesday.

“I’m happy to be through in three sets because I think weather and conditions were obviously very difficult today. Very hot, very humid,” Zverev said.

“The less time I spend on the court, the better it is.”

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Alexander Zverev /

Alexandre Muller

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Zverev blasts past Muller in straight sets to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Zheng survives Andreeva scare, advances to third round
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
  4. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  5. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Zheng survives Andreeva scare, advances to third round
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Zverev blasts past Muller in straight sets to reach third round
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: US Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under lights
    AFP
  4. US Open 2024: Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out after losing to Ruse
    AFP
  5. US Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches men’s doubles second round; Sriram-Andreozzi also win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Zverev blasts past Muller in straight sets to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Zheng survives Andreeva scare, advances to third round
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
  4. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  5. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment