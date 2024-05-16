Zverev bounces back from fall to beat Fritz and reach Italian Open semis; Collins defeats Azarenka

Alexander Zverev suffered a nasty fall before rallying to beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

The third-seeded German fell on his stomach and suffered cuts to his wrist and finger after hitting a backhand return in the third game.

He was treated on court before play resumed after a short delay and he returned to attack Fritz’s serve, converting three of his five break-point chances and hitting 20 winners en route to a 90-minute victory.

“I still have a little bit of pain, so once the adrenaline settles I’m going to check out tomorrow what it is. But definitely happy with the win,” said Zverev.

“Taylor has been one of the best players on clay this year. To have a win like that is great for me, especially after the fall,” he added.

Zverev will meet 29th seed Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the last four after he beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3 6-4.

Collins seals semis spot after win over Azarenka

Danielle Collins has been nearly unbeatable lately. Even with her announced retirement looming.

The 15th-ranked American beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her record to 19-1 since early March.

Danielle Collins of the US returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka at the Italian Open tennis tournament at Rome’s Foro Italico. | Photo Credit: Antonietta Baldassarre/ AP

Having won back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston, South Carolina, recently, she hasn’t dropped a set on Rome’s red clay.

Collins underwent surgery in 2021 to treat endometriosis and has said she wants to have a child — which is why she plans to retire at the end of the year.

“A lot of it has to do with my health,” Collins said. “Everybody has different ways of ending their professional journey. I want to go out playing my best tennis.”

- With inputs from AP