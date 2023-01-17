Tennis

Murray on defeating Berrettini at Australian Open: I deserved to win

The unseeded Murray battled with Italy’s Berrettini for nearly five hours at Rod Laver Arena and even saved a match point in the final set before prevailing 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6).

Reuters
MELBOURNE 17 January, 2023 17:23 IST
MELBOURNE 17 January, 2023 17:23 IST
Great Britain’s Andy Murray reacts after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Great Britain’s Andy Murray reacts after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The unseeded Murray battled with Italy’s Berrettini for nearly five hours at Rod Laver Arena and even saved a match point in the final set before prevailing 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6).

Andy Murray has always been his own harshest critic but the Scot allowed himself a rare smile and a pat on the back after his gruelling first-round victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The unseeded Murray battled with Italy’s Berrettini for nearly five hours at Rod Laver Arena and even saved a match point in the final set before prevailing 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6).

The 35-year-old Briton had been knocked out in similar marathon matches at Grand Slams in recent years and said he took pride in shutting down those who questioned whether he could still perform at the biggest events after hip surgeries.

“I felt very proud of myself after the match. That’s not something that I generally felt over the years at the end of the tennis matches. I was impressed with myself, which again is not something... I’m hard on myself usually,” Murray said.

“Yeah, tonight I need to give myself some credit because the last few years have been tough. I’ve lost a few of those type of matches in the Slams the last couple years.

“Whether that’s the (Stefanos) Tsitsipas match (at the U.S. Open) or (John) Isner at Wimbledon, that one could have gone the other way tonight, but I stayed strong and I deserved to win.”

Murray credited his form to the work he had put in during the off-season in Florida and reuniting with coach Ivan Lendl, who had helped him win three Grand Slam titles.

“Obviously the past success that we’ve had gives me confidence in the relationship,” Murray said.

“Most of my biggest wins have come whilst Ivan was part of the team. He’s certainly not going to let me get away with not working hard. He’s always going to push me as hard as he can to try and get the best out of me.”

Dan Evans was also impressed with Murray’s victory and was amazed that his fellow Briton did not cramp up.

“He obviously had troubles with the cramping and I think he will be happy that he did his pre-season and he got everything right,” Evans said.

“He spoke a bit about the nutrition and then the work, so he obviously addressed that.

“He’s pretty negative, and when he says he was playing well... Obviously he feels he’s hitting the ball well if he gives himself a compliment.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us