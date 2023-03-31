Tennis

Injured Sabalenka pulls out of Charleston

The Australian Open champion was stunned 6-4 6-4 by unseeded Sorana Cirstea in the Miami Open quarter-finals after picking up the injury earlier in the tournament.

Reuters
31 March, 2023 10:25 IST
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action.

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said she has withdrawn from next week’s Charleston Open after picking up an injury in Miami.

The Australian Open championwas stunned 6-4 6-4 by unseeded Sorana Cirstea in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday after picking up the injury earlier in the tournament.

She did not specify the nature of the problem.

“Sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Charleston. I picked up an injury during one of my matches in Miami and I need time to rest and heal,” Sabalenka tweeted on Thursday.

“I’m so sorry to the tournament and the fans. I was really looking forward to being back and playing in front of you all.”

Sabalenka has had a superb start to the season, winning the Adelaide title before capturing her maiden Grand Slam crown at Melbourne Park by beating Elena Rybakina in the final.

She also reached the quarter-finals in Dubai before losing to Rybakina in the Indian Wells final.

