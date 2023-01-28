Australian Open 2023: Ash Barty brings winner’s trophy to Rod Laver Arena before Rybakina vs Sabalenka final

Ash Barty, last year’s champion, brought the winner’s trophy to the Rod Laver Arena before the women’s singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne on Saturday.

Listen to the crowd 🙌@ashbarty delivers the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of the women's singles final.#AusOpen • #AO2023pic.twitter.com/5hqEg4GI2H — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2023

Barty beat USA’s Danielle Collins in last year’s final to become the first home champion in singles in the last 44 years. Two months later, the then World No. 1 Barty announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 25 years.

Barty, who also won the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon, recently announced that she is pregnant.

More to follow...