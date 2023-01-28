Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Ash Barty brings winner’s trophy to Rod Laver Arena before Rybakina vs Sabalenka final

Barty beat USA’s Danielle Collins in last year’s final to become the first home champion in singles in the last 44 years.

Team Sportstar
28 January, 2023 14:18 IST
28 January, 2023 14:18 IST
Ashleigh Barty holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of the Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Saturday.

Ashleigh Barty holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of the Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barty beat USA’s Danielle Collins in last year’s final to become the first home champion in singles in the last 44 years.

Ash Barty, last year’s champion, brought the winner’s trophy to the Rod Laver Arena before the women’s singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne on Saturday.

Barty beat USA’s Danielle Collins in last year’s final to become the first home champion in singles in the last 44 years. Two months later, the then World No. 1 Barty announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 25 years.

Barty, who also won the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon, recently announced that she is pregnant.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us