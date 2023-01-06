Star Life

Former Australian Open champion Ash Barty announces pregnancy

Three-time Grand Slam champion Barty, who married long-time partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was “set to be the biggest year yet” with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

06 January, 2023 17:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ash Barty speaks during the Sport Australia Hall of Fame Victorian Celebration at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

FILE PHOTO: Ash Barty speaks during the Sport Australia Hall of Fame Victorian Celebration at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Retired Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major.

“We’re so excited for our new adventure,” added Barty, who will be at the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open mentoring local hope Olivia Gadecki.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country’s 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

