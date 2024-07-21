Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian table tennis team

Commonwealth Games medallist A. Sharath Kamal and world No. 24 Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian men’s and women’s team events respectively, at the Paris Olympics in what will be the first-ever participation of Indian squads at the Games.

The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), picked a six-member squad (three in each section) as per the Olympics norms, besides naming the individuals who would compete in the singles events.

Sharath, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the three-member men’s team, while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will be the squad members in the women’s category.

The “Alternate player” or the fourth player in each section would be G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.

