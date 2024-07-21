MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian table tennis team

A. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian men’s and women’s team events respectively, at the Paris Olympics in what will be the first-ever participation of Indian squads at the Games.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 17:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India picked a six-member Indian team squad.
The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India picked a six-member Indian team squad. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India picked a six-member Indian team squad. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Commonwealth Games medallist A. Sharath Kamal and world No. 24 Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian men’s and women’s team events respectively, at the Paris Olympics in what will be the first-ever participation of Indian squads at the Games.

The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), picked a six-member squad (three in each section) as per the Olympics norms, besides naming the individuals who would compete in the singles events.

Sharath, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the three-member men’s team, while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will be the squad members in the women’s category.

The “Alternate player” or the fourth player in each section would be G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.

The table tennis team for Paris Olympics 2024:
Men: A. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar. Alternate Player: G. Sathiyan.
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath. Alternate Player: Ayhika Mukherjee.

