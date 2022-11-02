Ash Barty opens up on shock retirement in autobiography ‘My Dream Time’

Three-time Grand Slam winner Ashleigh Barty released her autobiography ‘My Dream Time: A memoir of tennis and teamwork’ on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old former Australian tennis player wrote, “My Dream Time is on shelves from today! I’m excited to share my story and hope you enjoy reading it.

“The complete Little Ash series is also now available with books 5 & 6 in store.”

In her 368-page book, published by HarperCollins, former world no. 1 Barty has opened up about her decision to retire from the sport shortly after becoming the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years, in January. She also sheds light on her struggles with tour life.

In an interview on Channel 7’s breakfast show Sunrise, Barty said, ““It (the travel) was probably something I struggled with throughout my whole career.

“The travel was hard, without a doubt, but it has also been such a huge part of my life and has helped shape me to who I am today.”

About her decision to retire, she said she had no regrets. “I’m fortunate I’ve been able to live out my childhood dream and have a career for 20 years, something I loved.

“Now what excites me is the next chapter and what that is I’m not quite sure yet, but the last six months, if it’s anything to go by, it’s going to be a really fun journey.”

In July, Barty got married to long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick in a private ceremony and since, has authored children’s books while also playing golf occasionally.

Prior to 2022 Australian Open, Barty had also won the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

After 2014 US Open, she had taken a break from professional tennis and played cricket for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2015.