Dubai Open: Zverev reaches first semifinal since 2022 Roland Garros injury

Alexander Zverev defeated Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets to secure his place in the semifinals of the ATP500 Dubai Tennis Championship on Thursday.

Seventh-seeded German Zverev won 7-5, 6-4 against World No. 67 Sonego of Italy in an hour and 52 minutes to reach the last-four stage of a tour-level for the first time since he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during last year’s French Open semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Former World No. 2 Zverev broke Sonego once in the 11th game of the first set and fifth game of the second set while saving all six break points he faced on his own serve.

Zverev is back and bringing the energy⚡️



He's headed to his first semi-final since June 2022 💪@ddftennis | #DDFTennispic.twitter.com/4GTsmho3nv — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 2, 2023

“It’s been a very difficult time for me over, I would say, the last nine months,” said Zverev in his on-court interview, as per atptour.com. “I haven’t played tennis at all for such a long period for the first time in my life. It definitely shows that the hard work is paying off and I’m extremely happy with my progress and how I’m playing right now.

Zverev, who is playing in Dubai for only the second time in his career, next faces defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia who beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6(3) in their quarterfinal.

In the other two quarterfinals, five-time champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic takes on fifth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz while third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev faces eighth-seeded Croatian Borna Coric.