Tsitsipas vs Thiem live streaming: Where and how to watch final of ATP Finals live?

Dominic Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev on Saturday to join Roger Federer's conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the ATP Finals in London.

The Austrian fifth seed saw off the big-serving German 7-5, 6-3 after Greece's Tsitsipas, making his debut at the tournament, had earlier beaten Federer 6-3, 6-4.

Thiem is playing in his fourth ATP Finals but during his first three trips to the season finale, he won only three matches and never advanced out of the group stage at the O2 Arena.

When are the finals of the ATP Finals?

The final will take place on November 17, Sunday.

Where are the finals being played?

The O2 Arena in London.

What time does the final take place?

The final begins at 11:30 p.m. IST on November 17.

Which TV channel will broadcast the final of the ATP Finals?

The final of the ATP Finals can be streamed live on SonyLiv. It will also be telecast live on Sony ESPN.