Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz in ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semifinals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

AFP
03 April, 2023 16:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third.

FILE PHOTO: Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published on Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000 points behind the leading duo.

ATP rankings as of April 3:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)

6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)

8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)

10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065

11. Karen Khachanov 2,855 (+5)

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)

14. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185

18. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 (+1)

19. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890

