Tennis Tennis Zverev through to first Australian Open quarters Alexander Zverev put in a clinical performance, breaking Andrey Rublev's serve in each set while not facing a single breakpoint, to seal his progress. Reuters Melbourne 27 January, 2020 16:51 IST Alexander Zverev served 11 aces and hit his 34th winner to complete the win against Andrey Rublev. - Getty Images Reuters Melbourne 27 January, 2020 16:51 IST Seventh seed Alexander Zverev of Germany strolled past Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to end the Russian's 15-match winning streak and book his maiden quarterfinal spot in the Australian Open.Rublev arrived in Melbourne having won titles in Doha and Adelaide at the start of the season while he also won all four singles matches he contested at the season-ending Davis Cup Finals in November.But the German put in a clinical performance, breaking his opponent's serve once in each set while not facing a single breakpoint of his own, to complete the win in straight sets.Zverev served 11 aces and hit his 34th winner to complete the win and set up a quarterfinal clash against former champion Stan Wawrinka, who earlier battled past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.