Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury win men's doubles title The 11th seeds defeat wildcards Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the final. PTI Melbourne 02 February, 2020 12:25 IST Champions: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury hold aloft the championship trophy in Melbourne on Sunday. - Getty Images PTI Melbourne 02 February, 2020 12:25 IST Eleventh seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury halted the incredible doubles run of Australian Open wildcards Max Purcell and Luke Saville on Sunday, crushing them 6-4, 6-2 in the final. The American and British pair showed their class and experience, eventually breaking in the seventh game of the opening set, and two more breaks in set two was enough to earn them the title.They only lost seven points on serve and never faced a break point.'Best partner'"Rajeev, I don't think I thought when I asked you to play just over a year ago that we would be standing here now but it's been an honour to play with you," said Britain's Salisbury after their first Slam title as a team."Thank you so much for being the best partner I could get."