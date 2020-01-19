Australian Open 2020: Ten key facts ahead of the year's first Grand Slam

The 108th edition of the Australian Open begins on Monday as the world's best tennis players battle it out at the first Grand Slam of 2020. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will return to defend the titles they won last year, adding to the event's storied history.

The pair will face stiff competition from stacked fields in the men's and women's draw as a host of players seek glory in Melbourne.

Ahead of the action Down Under, here is a selection of the best facts related to the Australian Open.