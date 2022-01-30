Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Score, Australian Open 2022 Final: Medvedev forces second set tiebreak

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2022 men's final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal 2 6 Medvedev 6 6



LIVE COMMENTARY

[READ SCORES AS: NADAL-MEDVEDEV]

TIEBREAK

6-6: 15-15 Nadal draws a fine return towards the left sideline and forces Medvedev to send the ball out wide. 30-30 Nadal charges forward to send in another passing shot past the Russian after lobbing one past the sideline. Medvedev closes out the game with another icy-cool serve and volley to force the TIEBREAK!

6-5: 30-30 Nadal invites Medvedev forward off the drop short before firing in the forehand return past him before sloshing another ball back to the net. 40-30 Medvedev's flashy backhand flies past the baseline and Nadal nears a tough hold. DEUCE Another horrendous mishit as Nadal's forehand completely goes off the radar. Rafa holds and how! He huffs and puffs but gets the job done eventually with a couple of fiery first-seves that flinches Medvedev.

5-5: Medvedev breezes through his serve once again. Absolutely in control as Nadal finds nothing to tinker his game.

After a thirteen minute game and facing set point, @DaniilMedwed breaks Nadal for 5-4 in the second set.#AO2022 • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/OjJBRUn3dU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022

5-4: 0-30 Nadal horrendously misses a simple volley over the net and instantly drops down on another error off the forehand. 15-30 Nadal rushes a ball diagonally to Medvedev's backhand and induces the false shot to the net. 15-40 Medvedev chips and charges forward to scamper Nadal off the baseline. He fires the volley past Nadal's backhand and has another break point up his sleeve. DEUCE! Top-drawer from Rafa. He pins Medvedev deep twice and forces him to stretch before volleying easily to the far end. ADV. Medvedev! A crushing return clips the sideline in front of Nadal's eye before swerving past him. Nadal takes a closer look at the level before deciding to continue. A brief halt in play as a streaker runs down to Nadal but is held out with a timely intervention from the security. DEUCE and Nadal brings out another gorgeous drop shot under mounting pressure! Another drop shot from Nadal but Medvedev gets to it and sends in a passing stroke which Nadal intercepts. He lobs it back in reflex and misses the baseline! Deuce #3 as Nadal fires up the serve, forcing Medvedev to draw it wide. ADV. Nadal. A crushing forehand has Medvedev send the ball sailing past the baseline and it's SET POINT for Rafa. DEUCE #4. Medvedev seamlessly strolls to the net to flounder Nadal's return which crashes into the net. ADV. Medvedev and he breaks back once again! A game that was as good as the whole set and Nadal needs a lot more to break past the world no.2!

The Rod Laver Arena in all its glory. - GETTY IMAGES

5-3: 0-15 Nadal's flourishing cross-court return goes a couple of inches wide of the left sideline. 15-15 A rare double-fault from Medvedev. 30-30 Nadal drills in the forehand deep into the baseline and Medvedev fails to get the desired elevation back past the net. 40-30 A deceptive slice from Nadal back on to Medvedev's backhand. He's cramped for room by Rafa and once again fails to lob the ball past the net. Nadal breaks with a pearler! A couple of flourishing fore-hands stretch Medvedev to either end before Rafa executes an inch-perfect drop short to dash Medved to his feet.

4-3: Medvedev breaks back! A couple of excellent backhand winners from Medvedev crush Nadal's composure once again.

4-2: Medvedev closes the game in 68 seconds with another flurry of aces!

4-1: Nadal cruises through another hold! Nadal continues to win back his confidence as Medvedev is shunned by an impressive service from Rafa.

3-1: 30-0 Nadal in with a chance to break. Medvedev gets a tad too eager on the forehand and sends a couple of balls sailing well past the baseline. 40-15 Vintage Rafa! An excruciating rally of 40 shots finishes with a stupendous back-hand cross-court slice from Nadal. The ball wafts just past the net to flounder Medvedev who had no clue where that was going. 40-30 Medvedev strikes back with an ace. And Nadal breaks! He clenches his fist in delight. Game on, folks!

2-1: 30-30 Rafa errs once again with a couple of rash shots that fly into the crowd. Nadal holds with a couple of aggressive first-serves. He forces Medvedev rush into the returns and instantly reaps in a couple of crucial points to close the game.

1-1 Medvedev continues to dish in the aces to sail through another flawless service hold. Nadal will have to mix up his slew of tricks alongside his aggression to get the better off the Russian in this set.

1-0 A fine serve from Nadal to start things off in the second set. Medvedev with a rare dip on his returns and the Spaniard does well to slacken the errors on his first-serve. He'll need a lot more to take down Medvedev who looks virtually unbreakable at the moment.

Second set begins.

?: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis @Kia_Worldwide • #Kia • #MovementThatInspires #AusOpen @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/IhcHIgoM5D — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022

2-6 15-0 A stifling return from Nadal after the break. Medvedev had no clue about that one as he it flew past his forehand. 15-15 Another flowering ace for the Russian. 15-30 Nadal's late on the return once again and he sends it wide. 15-40 Shoddy from Rafa. He forces Medvedev to stretch to his far right but fails to close out to the volley. And there it is, Medvedev closes out the first set in a dash!

2-5 Double break for Medvedev! Nadal's serve is all over the place and Medvedev nonchalantly takes control over the Spaniard with crisp returns. The customary growl is not to be heard and Nadal will be already having his sights on the next set. Nadal soaked in sweat, changes his T-shirt once again while Medvedev remains ice-cool at the break.

2-4 Medvedev continues to hold on even as Nadal finds some elevated returns, creating angles to push the Russian deep beside the baseline. Nadal continues to profusely under the heat and it has visibly hurt his levels at the moment.

2-3 And Medvedev breaks! He punches the air in delight. Nadal's wavering serve has landed him some early trouble here in the first set.

2-2 Medvedev continues to waltz through his service and he does it in style this time as he clears the game with another ace.

2 - 1 0-30 An electric return from Medvedev crushes Nadal's cross court shot once again. Medvedev forces Nadal deep on to the baseline before smashing the winner down the line. 30-30 Medvedev aims to chip and charge twice but Nadal breaks out of jail with some impressive volleying at the net. Nadal holds after fending off two break points. The Spaniard's tepid serve has put him in some early trouble but has managed to cling on by the barest of margins.

1 - 1 Medvedev starts off with a breezy service game.

1 - 0 A sloppy return from Medvedev against Rafa's second serve finally earns the Spaniard the first game after some toil. 15-0 A firm cross-court forehand from Rafa wins him the first point. Nadal cramps Medvedev with a crisp serve onto the body, forcing Medvedev to send the ball wide. 40-15. Medvedev steps up with a couple of returns angling in to Nadal's backhand and draws the false shot back to the net. DEUCE.

Rafael Nadal to begin on serve.

MATCH PREVIEW

Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

He’ll have to beat second-seedeed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal on Friday. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal advanced to the final in Australia for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in a mostly lopsided contest against seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the first of the men’s semifinals.

Medvedev had a more tempestuous and challenging run to back-to-back Australian Open finals. He had to deal with a hostile crowd in his second-round win over Nick Kyrgios, had to save a match point and rally from two sets down to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in a nearly five-hour quarterfinal win. Then he had to regain his composure after an angry outburst in the second set of the semifinals.

The Russian yelled at chair umpire Jaume Campistol in the changever after serving a double-fault to concede a late break, getting a code violation for a visible obscenity when he made a gesture with his arm to the pro-Tsitsipas crowd, and then demanded that his opponent be cautioned for receiving coaching from his father — in Greek — from the stands.

Medvedev returned after Tsitsipas converted his third set point to level the match and he again urged the umpire to give the French Open runner-up a code violation.

He then took a five-minute break, took control late in the third set and then reeled off the last five games after Tsitsipas was eventually cautioned for coaching.

Nadal’s run to a 29th Grand Slam final has been comparatively serene.

After the last point, he stopped, beamed a wide grin and then punched the air three times.

Nadal arrived in Australia not knowing how long he would last after months off the tour dealing with a serious foot injury and then a bout of COVID-19. He skipped Wimbledon after losing in the French Open semifinals to Novak Djokovic, and didn’t play at all after August.

“Every day has been an issue in terms of problems on the foot. Doubts still here ... probably for the rest of my career,” Nadal said. “But for me it’s amazing ... (to) just compete and play tennis at the high level again, facing the most important players of the world.”

Last month, he wasn’t even sure he’d be able to return to the tour. But he won a tune-up tournament in Melbourne and has taken six straight matches at the first Grand Slam event of the year.

One more and he’ll break the record of 20 major championships he shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal would also become just the fourth man to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice.

Nadal’s win over Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini, under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena, because of heavy rain, was his 500th on hard courts at tour level.

But he’s only won the Australian Open once, in 2009, and adding a second was his primary focus.

“For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else,” Nadal said in his on-court interview. “I have been a little unlucky (here) in my career with some injuries. I played some amazing finals with good chances.”

He lost classic five-set finals at Melbourne Park to Djokovic in 2012 and Federer in ’17. Nadal lost to Stan Wawrinka in 2014 and against Djokovic three years ago.

“I feel very lucky that I won once,” he said. “I never thought about another chance in 2022.”

Nadal broke Berrettini’s opening service games in the first two sets and, after dropping the third set on a rare service lapse, he rallied to finish off the match in just under three hours. That in itself was a relief after his long quarterfinal win over Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal was the only member of the so-called Big Three who had a chance to break the deadlock in Australia this time.

Federer is out while recovering from knee surgery. Djokovic, who has won nine of his Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, was deported after an 11-day visa saga on the eve of the tournament because he failed to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“To be able to be where I am today, I really can’t explain in words how important is for me in terms of energy, in terms of personal satisfaction, in terms of being very thankful,” Nadal said. “For me it’s something completely unexpected.”

He said he was taking a different approach to life now, but not at game time.

“Of course always with competitive spirit that I have, because I can’t go against that. It’s my personal DNA,” he said. “But in some way, I don’t know, just be what I am and be able to have the chance to compete at this level, it’s a positive energy for me to keep going.”

Medevedev will need to take a calmer approach after beating Tsitsipas in the semifinals for the second year in a row at Melbourne Park. He lost to Djokovic in last year’s final, but then beat the No. 1-ranked player for the U.S. Open title.

He said he regretted his outbursts at the umpire, explaining it was in the heat of the moment in a very emotional tournament.

“I’m going to play again against one of the greatest,” Medvedev said of Sunday’s final. “Again, I’m going to play somebody going for the 21st Slam. I’m ready.”