From Federer to Djokovic, reactions to Nadal's Australian Open win

Roger Federer was quick to congratulate long-time rival Rafa Nadal for his Australian Open triumph on Sunday after the Spaniard overhauled Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller to clinch a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The win put Nadal one clear of Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam titles race.

"What a match! To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 grand slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches amazing. Never underestimate a great champion.

Your incredible work ethic. Dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honored to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years . I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one!", said Federer.

Here are some more reactions to Nadal's historic title triumph.

Novak Djokovic

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Daniil Medvedev

"It was insane. The level was very high. You (Nadal) raised your level after two sets... I thought you are going to get tired, maybe just a little, but you won the match.

"You're an amazing champion and I think you guys (Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal) have a good rivalry still. It's not over yet.

"Congratulations, it was unbelievable."

Rod Laver, Australian Tennis legend

"Two AO (Australian Open) crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa.

"It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations."

Mats Wilander, Seven-time Grand Slam winner

"To me this is the best comeback in the Open era, winning the 21st Grand Slam title, 35 years old, being 36 when the French Open comes around and he beats the best player in the world in Daniil Medvedev.

"... It is indescribable and I do not know where he finds that strength."

Sachin Tendulkar, India cricket legend

That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least.



From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.



Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VHjjlb4GFN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2022

AB de Villiers, South Africa cricket legend

Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 30, 2022

Alize Cornet, French tennis player

I just cried @RafaelNadal you are my idol — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 30, 2022

