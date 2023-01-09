The Australian Open, which begins with the qualifiers on Monday, has seen some big names pulling out of the tournament or heading into the Grand Slam on the back of injuries.

List of notable players who have withdrawn from Australian Open 2023:

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Top seed and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the biggest name to withdraw from the Grand Slam. The Spaniard, who has had a dream run in the past few years on the ATP tour, took to social media to announce that he had hurt himself “through a chance, unnatural movement in training”.

Alcaraz, who is the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the ATP began to compile the computerised rankings, is facing a setback for the second time. He tore an abdominal muscle in November during the Paris Masters.

NAOMI OSAKA

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who slipped to 46 in the world rankings, withdrew from the tournament on Sunday, a day before the qualifiers started.

Osaka has not played on the WTA tour since September 2022 when she gave a walkover in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open. In 2021, the US Open champion had taken a mental health break and said she was battling depression.

VENUS WILLIAMS

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was preparing to play her 22nd Australian Open this year but suffered an injury during the warm-up tournament, the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

The 42-year-old former World No. 1, who is currently ranked outside the top 1000, was given a wildcard for the event, which was eventually passed on to Australia’s Kimberly Birrell.

Top players who face injury concerns:

IGA SWIATEK

Reigning World No. 1 and Australian Open top seed Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide Open, a tune-up tournament before the Australian Open, due to an injury to her shoulder.

Swiatek last played the United Cup mixed team event, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

RAFAEL NADAL

Rafael Nadal will be the top seed at the Australian Open after the withdrawal of Alcaraz. However, Nadal has had a series of injury concerns in the latter half of 2022, the biggest being his foot injury.

Nadal has for long suffered from Mueller-Weiss syndrome , a rare foot condition characterized by a misshaped navicular bone and subsequent early onset of degenerative arthritis of the neighbouring joints.

Nadal also faced an abdominal tear during Wimbledon last year, which led him to give Nick Kyrgios a walkover in the semifinals. Since then, he has lost in the round of 32 at the Cincinnati and Paris Masters, round of 16 at the US Open, group stage of the ATP finals and has suffered back-to-back defeats at the United Cup mixed team event.

Nadal would hope to defend his title but the host of injury concerns may be an impediment.

NICK KYRGIOS

Kyrgios, who will be gunning for a Grand slam win at home at the Australian Open, withdrew from the Adelaide International due to an ankle injury. He did not participate in the United Cup mixed team event as well, citing the same injury. However, his manager clarified there was “no doubt at all” that Kyrgios would feature at the opening Grand Slam of the year when he spoke to the Australian media.

EMMA RADUCANU

Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021 without dropping a set, hasn’t been able to replicate that form since. She retired hurt from the ASB Classic in New Zealand this year after rolling her ankle in the second round. As the injury came days before the start of the Australian Open, her availability and match fitness remain doubtful.

Raducanu’s best performance at a Grand Slam in 2022 was a second-round exit from the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She faced a first-round exit at the US Open last year after losing to Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-3.