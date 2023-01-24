Australian Open 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Rybakina faces Ostapenko in last-eight clash, Pegula vs Azarenka later

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals on day nine. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Today’s quarterfinals schedule Women’s Singles - [22] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) vs [29] Sebastian Korda (USA) - Not before 8:30AM IST Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) - 1:30PM IST Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Ostapenko serving to stay in the set.

Rybakina* 5-1 Ostapenko - Well, well. Ostapenko with a possible opportunity to break back straight away as she goes 30-0 up. Depth on the forehand return from Ostapenko on 2nd serve earns her two break points. Solid T serve from Rybakina and backhand return from Ostapenko goes long. One break point saved. Wide serve into the ad court from Rybakina, Ostapenko’s backhand return lands close to the net, the Kazakh rushes and then hits a simple forehand down-the-line - deuce. First double fault of the match from Rybakina and it is deuce again. Poor forehand volley from Ostapenko as she hits it long. Game point for Rybakina. Wide serve into the ad court followed by a crosscourt forehand winner - Rybakina holds.

Rybakina 4-1 Ostapenko* - A little too much on the drop shot this time from Ostapenko and it is wide. A stunning backhand down-the-line return winner from Rybakina on wide serve from Ostapenko - 30-all. Another great return - crosscourt forehand from Rybakina and Ostapenko’s attempted forehand down-the-line hits the net- 30-40. Break point for Rybakina. AND IT HAS STARTED RAINING! The roof is being closed. This may take some time as the ball-kids mop the court which is quite wet at this point. The job seems to be almost complete. Meanwhile, the two players have been waiting in the locker room. Could this brief interruption break Rybakina’s rhythm? The players have been called back on court. Here we go. Rybakina and Ostapenko are back on court. There will be a brief warm-up before the match resumes. The roof will stay closed for the rest of this match. Right. Ostapenko serves, facing the possibility of going down by a double break. And she manages to save the break point after an unforced error on the backhand from the Kazakh but then makes two backhand errors herself. Rybakina breaks again!

Rybakina* 3-1 Ostapenko - And a love hold from Rybakina too featuring two aces. Nice and clean tennis.

Rybakina 2-1 Ostapenko* - Lovely wide serve and forehand down-the-line combo from Ostapenko to begin this service game. Here comes the drop shot from the Latvian and she is 40-0 up. Love hold. That was quick.

Rybakina* 2-0 Ostapenko - Rybakina’s serve is her biggest weapon. And she shows it. Comfortable hold to consolidate the break.

Rybakina 1-0 Ostapenko* - Early opportunity for Rybakina as two backhand errors from the Latvian means the score reads 30-all. Heavy forehand return on second serve from the Kazakh. Forehand winner from Rybakina - deuce. Rybakina with an inside-out backhand return winner on Ostapenko’s second serve. Ostapenko overcooks the forehand in the next point. Rybakina breaks.

Ostapenko to serve first.

7:20AM - Warm up is done. Game time!

7:14AM - Here we go. The two players enter the Rod Laver Arena. First up, 22nd-seeded Kazakh and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina followed by 17th-seeded Latvian and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

7:10AM - How Ostapenko has reached the quarterfinals this year:

4th Round - Beat USA’s Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-3

3rd Round - Beat Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl 6-3, 6-0

2nd Round - Beat Hungary’s Anna Bondar 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-0

1st Round - Beat Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-2

7:05AM - How Rybakina has reached the quarterfinals this year:

4th Round - Beat Poland’s Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4

3th Round - Beat USA’s Danielle Collins 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

2nd Round - Beat Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan 6-2, 6-1

1st Round - Beat Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-3

7AM - Rybakina vs Ostapenko Head-to-head record -

Played: 2 | Rybakina: 0 | Ostapenko: 2

2021 Eastbourne, Semifinals - Ostapenko won 6-4, 6-1

2019 Linz, Quarterfinals: Ostapenko won 7-5, 6-1

6:50AM - It’s time for the business end of the first Major of the 2023 season. The singles quarterfinals begin today in Melbourne with the first match scheduled to be between reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. Live action begins soon. Stay tuned as I bring you all the pre-match build-up!

