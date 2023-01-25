Australian Open 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Sabalenka faces Vekic, winner takes on Linette in semis; Djokovic vs Rublev at 2PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals on day 10. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Vote for your favourite sporting heroes ahead of the Sportstar Aces Awards 2023. CLICK HERE.

Todays quarterfinals schedule Women’s Singles - Magda Linette (POL) bt [30] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6-3, 7-5 Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) - Not before 7:30AM IST (Vekic leads head-to-head 5-1) Men’s Singles - Ben Shelton (USA) vs Tommy Paul (USA) - Not before 9AM IST (First-time meeting) Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) - 2PM IST (Djokovic leads head-to-head 2-1)

Dream run continues for Magda Linette as she becomes only the third Polish woman after Agnieszka Radwanska and Iga Swiatek to reach the Australian Open semifinals. Linette next faces the winner of the fourth and final quarterfinal between Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA 3 5 MAGDA LINETTE 6 7

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Pliskova 5-7 Linette* - Linette serving for a place in the semifinals. There might be some nerves. Wide serve into the deuce court followed by a forehand down the line - Linette leads 30-15. Match point for Linette as Pliskova overcooks a forehand return - 40-30. GAME. SET. MATCH. Pliskova hits a forehand into the net and Magda Linette is into her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 6-3, 7-5 win!

Pliskova* 5-6 Linette - Trouble for Pliskova. Two double faults in a row and she is 15-40 down. Two break points for Linette. A forehand into the net from Pliskova. Linette breaks! That was a very loose game from the former World No. 1

Pliskova 5-5 Linette* - Linette to serve to stay in the set. An excellent ace wide into the deuce court and Linette is up 30-15. Forehand service return from Pliskova lands just wide - 40-15. Heavy forehand return from Pliskova. Linette holds.

Pliskova* 5-4 Linette - A T ace from Pliskova to begin this service game. Straight forward hold for the Czech.

Pliskova 4-4 Linette* - Lung-bursting run from Linette before a stunning backhand pass winner. Pliskova needed to close the net better after a backhand volley - 40-0. Linette holds to love.

Pliskova* 4-3 Linette - Two unforced errors on the forehand - one going wide and another into the net - Pliskova down 15-30. A superb backhand crosscourt winner from Linette earns her two break points. Pliskova saves first with a running forehand down the line winner. Can she save the second? Yes, she can as Linette hits a dreadful backhand slice. Well, yet another break point for Linette after Pliskova puts a simple forehand down the line winner into the net. Break point saved yet again after a heavy return from Linette - deuce. A T ace gets Pliskova a game point opportunity. Wide backhand return from Linette and Pliskova holds.

Pliskova 3-3 Linette* - Linette up 40-0 in no time. Deep crosscourt backhand return from Pliskova sets up a forehand winner for her. However, Linette closes the game with a backhand down the line.

Pliskova* 3-2 Linette - A double fault from Pliskova. Followed by a backhand error - the former World No.1 is down 0-30. Now a forehand into the net, Linette has three break points. Pliskova saves one as Linette’s sliced backhand does not rise at all. Second break point saved as well as Linette hits a forehand return long. Brilliant recovery from Pliskova to save the third break point as well - deuce. Unforced error on the forehand from Linette and Pliskova has a game point. Pliskova misses the line by a whisker while going for the backhand - deuce again. Flat and powerful forehand shots from Pliskova helping her - another game point on offer. Wide serve into the ad court and Linette unable to return. Miraculous save from Pliskova as she comes from 0-40 down to hold.

Pliskova 2-2 Linette* - A backhand down the line pass winner from Linette after Pliskova seemed to have won the point - 15-0. Beautiful backhand down the line winner, this time from Pliskova to get to 30-all. Excellent crosscourt backhand return from Pliskova and Linette is now facing a break point. Nicely saved with a drop shot - deuce. Forehand from Linette barely crosses the net during the rally and Pliskova puts it away with a crosscourt backhand. Another opportunity goes away for Pliskova as she goes for a forehand down the line but it is wide by quite some distance - deuce again. Second serve from Linette, Pliskova attacks with a forehand down the line return but unfortunately, it lands beyond the baseline. Game point for Linette. Another heavy forehand return from Pliskova and Linette survives.

Pliskova* 2-1 Linette - A love hold for Pliskova. That should give her some confidence.

Pliskova 1-1 Linette* - An ace to begin the opening service game of the second set for Linette. Another great first serve down the T and Pliskova’s return does not cross the net. Whoa! Linette hits a simple backhand down the line long after setting up the point nicely. Still, up by 40-30. Crosscourt forehand from Pliskova hits the net and Linette holds.

Pliskova* 1-0 Linette - Pliskova to serve first in the second set. Needs to make a good start. And she does. Pliskova holds.

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Pliskova 3-6 Linette* - Linette to serve for the set now. Backhand error from Pliskova and Linette is 15-0 up. Heavy forehand from Pliskova and she is down 0-30. Deep and heavy but precise hitting from Pliskova this time and Linette hits a backhand long. First proper rally (12 shots) and it is Pliskova who comes out on top as Linette hits an inside-out forehand wide. An inside-out forehand winner from Pliskova and she has a break point at 40-30. Second serve from Linette and Pliskova’s backhand return is long - deuce. Strong first serve down the T from Linette, the return from Pliskova is long. A heavy backhand from Pliskova and Linette takes the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes!

Pliskova* 3-5 Linette - Pliskova to serve to stay in the set. A double fault from Pliskova at 40-0. Still, shouldn’t be much of an issue closing this game. Well, there goes another game point courtesy of an overhit crosscourt backhand from the Czech. Forehand volley to seal the deal. Pliskova holds.

Pliskova 2-5 Linette* - Deep backhand service return sets up the forehand winner for former World No.1 Pliskova who is up 30-15 on Linette’s serve. Linette does well to get out of danger and hold.

Pliskova* 2-4 Linette - Linette doing well to force Pliskova to one corner of the baseline before finding winners on the other - a drop shot first and now, a backhand down the line to go 30-0 up. A double fault from Pliskova and Linette has three break points. Inside-out forehand from Pliskova goes wide and Linette breaks!

Pliskova 2-3 Linette* - Another clean game from Linette. Love hold.

Pliskova* 2-2 Linette - Pliskova closes her service game with a forehand down the line.

Pliskova 1-2 Linette* - Better from the Polish player. Love hold.

Pliskova* 1-1 Linette - And we are back on serve as Linette breaks Pliskova quite comfortably.

Pliskova 1-0 Linette* - Linette to serve first. And straight away, Pliskova is up 40-30 and has a break point. And she converts it with a cross court forehand pass.

5:30AM - Magda Linette, who has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her 30th attempt, takes on former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova in the third women’s singles quarterfinal.

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?

In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.