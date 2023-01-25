Tennis

Australian Open 2023, January 26 schedule: Rybakina faces Azarenka, Sabalenka takes on Linette in semifinals

Team Sportstar
25 January, 2023 16:59 IST
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faces former World No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the first semifinal at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic, Sabalenka, Paul and Linette complete semifinal lineups

In the other semifinal, fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka takes on Poland’s Magda Linette.

Here’s the list of semifinal fixtures for day 11 of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - [22] Elena Rybaina (KAZ) vs [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) - Not before 2PM IST

Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Magda Linette (POL)

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

