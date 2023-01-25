Australian Open 2023, January 26 schedule: Rybakina faces Azarenka, Sabalenka takes on Linette in semifinals

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faces former World No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the first semifinal at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic, Sabalenka, Paul and Linette complete semifinal lineups
In the other semifinal, fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka takes on Poland’s Magda Linette.
Here’s the list of semifinal fixtures for day 11 of the 2023 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Women’s Singles - [22] Elena Rybaina (KAZ) vs [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) - Not before 2PM IST
Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Magda Linette (POL)