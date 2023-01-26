Australian Open 2023 Live Score, Women’s Semifinals: Rybakina takes on Azarenka, Sabalenka vs Linette later

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2023 women’s singles semifinals on day 11. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Today’s women’s singles semifinals schedule [22] Elena Rybaina (KAZ) vs [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) - 2PM IST [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) vs Magda Linette (POL)

ELENA RYBAKINA 2 VICTORIA AZARENKA 3

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Rybakina* 2-3 Azarenka - First opportunity for Azarenka as she hits a clean forehand winner down the line to go 40-30 and earn a break point. Azarenka does get the break after first proper rally (14 shots) of the match, winning it with a forehand volley into the open court.

Rybakina 2-2 Azarenka* - Body serve from Azarenka, Rybakina’s backhand return goes off court - 30-15. A beautiful inside-out backhand winner from Azarenka to go 40-15 up. Great serve down the middle. Azarenka holds.

Rybakina* 2-1 Azarenka - Serve down the middle followed by a glorious crosscourt backhand winner - Rybakina up 15-0. Love hold.

Rybakina 1-1 Azarenka* - Azarenka to serve now. Deep forehand return from Rybakina, lands right at Azarenka’s feet and gets the short ball for a simple crosscourt forehand winner - 15-all. Wide serve into the ad court from Azarenka, Rybakina hits a crosscourt backhand return and the backhand shot in reply from the Belarusian lands into the net - 30-all. Rybakina taking the ball early and drawing errors from Azarenka - deuce. An ace wide into the deuce court just when she needed - game point for Azarenka. Crosscourt forehand from Rybakina goes wide. Azarenka holds.

Rybakina* 1-0 Azarenka - Warm up is done. Game time. Rybakina to serve. And she begins with a double fault! Manages to get the first serve in, Azarenka’s crosscourt backhand return goes wide. Follows it up with a T ace. And an ace wide into the ad court - 40-15. Wraps the game with an ace wide into the deuce court. Three aces already!

2:07PM - Here we go. Rybakina and Azarenka are making their way through the ‘Walk of Champions’ to the Rod Laver Arena.

1:30PM - Rybakina has blasted 35 aces in five matches, leading all players in Melbourne. However, Azarenka is one of the best returners on tour. She has won 105 first-serve return points in this edition. At the same time, she has converted 26 break points, more than any other player.

1:20PM - How Azarenka has reached the semifinals -

Total time spent on court: 8 hours 57 minutes.

1:15PM - How Rybakina has reached the semifinals -

Total time spent on court: 7 hours 14 minutes.

1:10PM - Rybakina vs Azarenka Head-to-Head Record

Rybakina and Azarenka have faced each other only once previously. In the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, Rybakina had beaten Azarenka 6-3, 6-4.

1PM - For the third straight match, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will be up against another Grand Slam champion. Victoria Azarenka, who has won the Australian Open twice, showed with her performance against Jessica Pegula that she is playing some of her best tennis at the age of 33 years. The first semifinal between Rybakina and Azarenka is set to be a thrilling contest. Later in the day, Azarenka’s compatriot Aryna Sabalenka faces Poland’s Magda Linette in the second semifinal .Will we have an all-Belarusian final? Stay tuned for all the build-up to the two semifinals!

