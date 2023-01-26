Tennis

Australian Open 2023, January 27 schedule: Djokovic vs Paul, Tsitsipas faces Khachanov in semifinals

Australian Open 2023, January 27 schedule: Djokovic vs Paul, Tsitsipas faces Khachanov in semifinals

26 January, 2023 14:06 IST
Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic faces USA's Tommy Paul in the second semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 on Friday.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic faces USA’s Tommy Paul in the second semifinal of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday.

Paul is the first American man since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals in Melbourne.

In the first semifinal, third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on 18th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

Here’s the list of semifinal fixtures for day 12 of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) - Not before 9AM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Tommy Paul (USA)

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

