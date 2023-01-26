Australian Open 2023, January 27 schedule: Djokovic vs Paul, Tsitsipas faces Khachanov in semifinals

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic faces USA’s Tommy Paul in the second semifinal of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday.

Paul is the first American man since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals in Melbourne.

In the first semifinal, third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on 18th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

Here’s the list of semifinal fixtures for day 12 of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) - Not before 9AM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Tommy Paul (USA)