Australian Open 2023 Live Score, Men’s semifinals: Tsitsipas faces Khachanov, Djokovic vs Paul at 2PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles semifinals on day 12. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Today’s men’s singles semifinals schedule [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Tommy Paul (USA) - 2PM IST

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS 6 KAREN KHACHANOV 6

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Tsitsipas 6-6 Khachanov* - Khachanov serving to stay in the set. Yet again, Khachanov tries to rush to the net and Tsitsipas hits the backhand return which dips right at the Russian’s feet. An ace wide into the deuce court - Khachanov up 30-15. Khachanov closes the game with a crosscourt backhand volley. Tiebreaker coming.

Tsitsipas* 6-5 Khachanov - Another time violation for Tsitsipas and he loses his first serve. Does not manage to get the second serve in and it is a double fault - down 0-30. Big first serve down the middle, forehand return from Khachanov is heavy - 30-all. Wide serve into the deuce court for another service winner - 40-30. And a brutal kick serve draws a heavy backhand return from Khachanov. Tsitsipas holds. This is some recovery.

Tsitsipas 5-5 Khachanov* - Khachanov belts an inside-out forehand winner - 15-all. Wide serve and forehand down the line combo - the Russian leads 30-15. Khachanov closes the game with an ace wide into the ad court.

Tsitsipas* 5-4 Khachanov - Tsitsipas serving for the set. Commits a double fault. And another - he is down 0-30. Tsitsipas has already been warned for a time violation. Brilliantly disguised inside-out drop shot from Tsitsipas, Khachanov gets to it but does not manage to send the backhand over the line. Well, a forehand and a backhand error from Tsitsipas and Khachanov breaks back yet again.

Tsitsipas 5-3 Khachanov* - Backhand return from Tsitsipas lands bang on the baseline and Khachanov, perhaps in disbelief, shanks the forehand - 30-all. Wide serve into the deuce court and Tsitsipas misses the forehand return. Tsitsipas sets up the point with an inside-out forehand and ends with an overhead smash - deuce. Resolute defending from Tsitsipas in a 16-shot rally and Khachanov ends up hitting a backhand wide. Break point for the Greek. Tsitsipas with a big forehand down the line and Khachanov’s forehand in reply is wide. Tsitsipas breaks.

Tsitsipas* 4-3 Khachanov - Luck going Tsitsipas’ way. First, an overhead smash just catching the baseline and then a half volley catching the inner side line. A T ace and an overhead smash - Tsitsipas holds to love.

Tsitsipas 3-3 Khachanov* - Love hold for Khachanov.

Tsitsipas* 3-2 Khachanov - Stunning drop shot from Tsitsipas. Khachanov had no clue - 15-all. Khachanov adds a bit more pace into his shots and draws a heavy backhand from Tsitsipas to go 30-15 up. Chance to break back for the Russian as Tsitsipas’ one-handed backhand misses the inner side line. Wide serve into the deuce court saves one break point for the Greek. However, Khachanov converts the second as he holds the forehand down the line just a little longer so Tsitsipas does not anticipate it and eventually, the Greek, hits a crosscourt forehand into the net. Back on serve.

Tsitsipas 3-1 Khachanov* - Net chord helps Khachanov as his backhand shot takes a deflection and the ball drops dead on Tsitsipas’ side - 15-all. Tsitsipas with a forehand down the line winner after Khachanov tries to close the net. Loose game from Khachanov and he gets breaks after a defensive forehand shot goes wide.

Tsitsipas* 2-1 Khachanov - Khachanov wins the first point on Tsitsipas serve and what a way to do it! Tsitsipas came to the net and hit a crosscourt forehand volley to which the Russian replied with a forehand pass down the line after a brilliant run along the baseline - 15-15. Nevertheless, Tsitsipas holds.

Tsitsipas 1-1 Khachanov* - Only the sixth point of the match but a 25-shot rally already. Tsitsipas eventually draws Khachanov to the net but the Russian does well to force the third seed to hit a tough forehand pass which he is unable to do - 15-all. Tsitsipas overcooks a forehand return - Khachanov leads 40-15. Another forehand overhit by Tsitsipas, Khachanov holds.

Tsitsipas* 1-0 Khachanov - Warm up is done. Tsitsipas to serve. And the third seed begins with a love hold.

9:05AM - Tsitsipas and Khachanov are out on court. Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head record 5-0. Khachanov will have to play the match of his life to turn that around.

