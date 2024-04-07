Junior Davis Cup selection camp to commence on Monday

Six boys will assemble for the Junior Davis Cup selection camp at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

Aradhya Kshitij, Samarth Sahita, V Thirumurugan, Prateek Sheoran, Kanishk Kathuria and Ranvir Singh were the six best in the under-16 national ranking when chosen, but their position has changed already.

The first four stay as the top four, with a minor shuffle seeing Samarth rise to the top, but the other two have slipped to the ninth and tenth spots in the latest ranking list.

READ | “Fancy our chances against all teams,” says Indian captain Shalini Thakur Chawla ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Moreover, the third best under-16 player as per the ITF junior rank, Arnav Paparkar who showed his strong game during the Challenger qualifier in Pune, does not find a place in the list of aspirants.

The onus will be on the experienced coach Sajid Lodi to assess the available players over the next few days and arrive at the best combination, keeping the crucial doubles pairing in mind.

The junior selection committee of the AITA will study the recommendation and finalise the team in due course of time.

The Junior Billie Jean King Cup is scheduled to be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, from May 13 to 18. Coach Namita Bal had assessed the six girls last week and given her observations to the national federation.

The Junior Davis Cup is also scheduled to be staged at the same venue in Kazakhstan from May 20 to 25.