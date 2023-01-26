Tennis

Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach maiden Australian Open final

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated two-time title winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the Australian Open 2023 final on Thursday.

Reuters
26 January, 2023 16:08 IST
26 January, 2023 16:08 IST
Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her Australian Open 2023 semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka.

Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her Australian Open 2023 semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated two-time title winner Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the Australian Open 2023 final on Thursday.

Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match.

Also Read
Australian Open 2023 Live Score, Women’s Semifinals: Sabalenka takes on Linette, winner faces Rybakina in final

Wimbledon champion Rybakina will next meet the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Pole Magda Linette, who play in the second semi-final of the night session at Rod Laver Arena.

In a match of wild momentum swings, Rybakina held her nerve when it counted, staying strong as 24th-seeded Belarusian Azarenka foundered in a messy first set tiebreak then dropped serve twice to fall 5-2 behind in the second set.

The 22nd-seeded Rybakina was broken as she served for the set but Azarenka double-faulted to give up three match points in the next game, allowing the Kazakh to close out an emphatic win. (

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us