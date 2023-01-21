Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Czech teen Fruhvirtova defeats Vondrousova to reach fourth round

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw after a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win in the third round.

Reuters
21 January, 2023 13:57 IST
21 January, 2023 13:57 IST
Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova celebrates after the winning point against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova.

Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova celebrates after the winning point against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova. | Photo Credit: AFP

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw after a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win in the third round.

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a battling 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw. Playing in only her second Grand Slam main draw, Fruhvirtova showed composure to rally from 3-1 down in the decider and defeat her more fancied opponent.

Vondrousova has struggled to replicate the form that helped her reach the 2019 Roland Garros final but the 23-year-old had looked set for a deep run in Melbourne after beating second seed second seed Ons Jabeur in the last round.

World No. 82 Fruhvirtova - who won her first WTA title in Chennai in September - had other plans, however, and held her nerve in the third set to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us