Broady hits out at ATP, Australian Open over 'slap in the face' email regarding conditions

Liam Broady hit out at the ATP and Australian Open for sending an email which he described as a "slap in the face" regarding conditions in Melbourne.

Qualifying has been impacted at the year's first grand slam due to poor air quality, with organisers facing criticism for letting play go ahead despite the conditions.

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic retired during her match due to breathing difficulties, with the air quality in Melbourne in the 'very poor' range on Tuesday, as smoke from bushfires in Australia cause havoc.

Broady, who was beaten in qualifying on the same day, hit out at organisers amid concerns over player welfare.

"The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago the more it boils my blood. We can't let this slide," the Brit wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

"The email we received yesterday from the ATP and AO was a slap in the face, conditions were 'playable'. Were they 'healthy'? Citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their animals indoors the day I played qualifying, and yet we were expected to go outside for high intensity physical competition?

"What do we have to do to create a players union? Where is the protection for players, both male and female? When multiple players need asthma spray on court and they don't even have asthma? When a player collapses and has to retire due to respiratory issues?

"On tour we let so many things go that aren't right but at some point we have to make a stand. ALL players need protection not just a select few."

Conditions in Melbourne improved on Wednesday, although 'moderate to poor' air quality was forecast for Thursday.